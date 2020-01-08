Richard William Hillman, 72, of New Eagle, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital.

He was born November 4, 1947, in New Eagle, a son of William and Stella Barkey Hillman.

Rick owned and operated Ricky's Service Station in New Eagle for more than 25 years. He was currently employed as a bartender at the Arroas Haymaker's 258 1/2 in New Eagle.

Rick was passionate about the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially Jack Lambert, and enjoyed NASCAR racing, with Dale Earnhardt being one of his favorite drivers. He also enjoyed karaoke and dancing.

He is survived by his son, Justin Hillman and wife Carrie of Burlington, Ky., and brother Timothy Hillman and wife Linn of Rising Sun, Ind.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lambert Hillman, who died April 10, 1995, and a sister, Barbara Turko.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela.

