Richard William Joyce, 54, formerly of Washington, passed away peacefully Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a heroic battle with cancer.

Richard was born to Richard and Rose in 1965. He was a proud member of the U.S. Navy for 10 years, where he traveled the world and had two beautiful children, Laura and Michael.

After returning home, he enjoyed his life fishing and hunting and served as a wildlife conservation officer for the Pennsylvania State Game Commission.

In 2003, he married the love of his life, Teri, and together they raised his two children. After his first battle with esophageal cancer, Richard and Teri fulfilled their lifelong dream to retire in Florida and spend their days with their dogs, Brutus, Maddie and Willa. All those who knew Richard, for a short time or throughout their life, will remember him for his great sense of humor, contagious laughter and his love for his wife and family.

Richard is survived by his parents, Richard and Rose; his beloved wife, Teri; his children, Laura Swanson and Michael Joyce; his stepson, John Arne; his sister, Tracy Domos; his nephew, Jack; his two grandsons, Liam and Will; along with several extended family members and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Richard to your local humane society.