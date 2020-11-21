Richard William Tharp, 54, of Waynesburg, died unexpectedly at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at home, of natural causes.

He was born Monday, July 18, 1966, in Waynesburg, a son of Harry (Carol) Tharp of Sycamore, and the late Sarah Black Tharp.

Richard was a graduate of West Greene High School Class of 1986. He worked as a CNA at Beverly Health Care in Waynesburg and as an orderly at Greene County Memorial Hospital in Waynesburg.

He was the father of four daughters, Elizabeth Patton of Virginia, Jessica Galloway of Rices Landing, Richelle Tharp of Brownsville and Jacquilyne Tharp of Uniontown; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Sherri Virgili and Rhonda (Barry) Watson, all of Waynesburg; one stepbrother, Calvin Whipkey of Florida; and one stepsister, Lela Whipkey of Ohio; his dear friend, Michael Schuster of Munhall; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his paternal grandparents, Ansel and Irene Tharp, and his maternal grandparents, William and Mabel Wood.

There will be a greeting of friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. There will be no services and burial will be private. Masks must be worn at all times while in the funeral home and social distancing must be followed.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.