Richard "Dick" Winnett Phelan, 87, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, in the same home in which he was born.

He was born June 15, 1932, to Z. Wesley Phelan and Thelma Winnett Phelan of Chambers Dam, Wash.

Richard graduated from Trinity High School in 1950, where he was the first wrestler to participate in WPIALs. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, later obtaining both his bachelor of science and master of education degrees from Pennsylvania State University.

He taught science at both Trinity and Washington high schools, while operating the family centennial farm. He would continue farming until the day he died.

An active member of Church of the Covenant, he served in many positions during his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean McStea Phelan; daughters Kathy Phelan Wells Orr and Nancy Lynn Phelan; granddaughter Anna Jo Phelan; and nephew Randy Phelan.

Richard was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Barbara Jean Phelan, and brother Jack Wesley Phelan.

Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m., the time of a memorial service, Thursday, August 8, in Church of the Covenant, 267 East Beau Street, Washington, with the Rev. Dr. Stuart Broberg officiating. All other services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Church of the Covenant or the .

