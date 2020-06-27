Rick "Hoss" Moore, 61, of Avella, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.

He was born February 21, 1959, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Clarence Richard Moore and Gloria Jean Moore.

Mr. Moore graduated from Avella High School and was an owner/operator truck driver for 40 years.

He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle who loved tractor pulls and taking his son and nephews to GNCC dirt bike races. Mr. Moore loved his dogs, especially Guy, and was known for cooking chickens.

He served as a Hopewell Township supervisor.

On January 1, 1981, he married Tammy Johns, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Rick Moore of Washington; two daughters, Teela Moore (Donald Nelson) and Jolene Moore, both of Avella; a brother, Fred Moore (Dawn) of Avella; a sister, Darleta Cole (Jeffrey) of Meadowlands; four grandchildren, Ralph, Trent, Isaiah and Silas; a great-grandchild, Lyla Grace; and niece and nephews Sean, Brandon, Dusty, Amanda, Freddie and Mark.

Deceased are two sisters, Anita and April.

A memorial service in Rick's honor will be conducted by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.