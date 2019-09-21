Rick Queen, 66, of Fredericktown, died Friday, September 20, 2019, following a brief illness.

He was born April 25, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Thomas and Jackie Jenaway Queen.

Rick was a 1971 graduate of Beth-Center High School and had been employed as a foreman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for over 25 years and later following his retirement, East Bethlehem Township.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #391, Owls Club where he was past president both of Fredericktown, Jessop Club of Rices Landing and a former member of the East Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company.

Rick enjoyed weekends at Sun Valley hunting camp in Tionesta, hunting, fishing, golfing, boating, mushroom hunting, playing guitar and visiting his son in Myrtle Beach where he would cruise around on the golf cart.

Surviving are two sons, John Queen of Garden City, S.C., and Terry Queen (Kristen) of Centerville; a brother, Tom Queen (Cindy) of Washington; two grandchildren, Brayden Queen and Alexi Gillon; his granddog "Stains"; and Judy Queen, with whom he made his home.

Friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Monday September 23, in the Greenlee Funeral Home, 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown. All funeral services will be private. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com