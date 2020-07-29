1/1
Ricky Joe Garrett
1961 - 2020
Ricky Joe Garrett, 59, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his home with his wife by his side, following a courageous three year battle with cancer.

He was born February 9, 1961, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a son of the late Joseph and Mildred Hart Garrett.

Mr. Garrett was a 1979 graduate of McGuffey High School. He was employed at Mongiovi and Son Fire Protection Service for the past five years. Mr. Garrett was a member of Local Sprinkler Fitters Union #669 for 15 years. He was also a member of the former Moose Lodge #22 in Washington and a Wounded Veterans Club. Mr. Garrett enjoyed hunting and going to the beach. He loved socializing and spending time with people. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On July 20, 2002, he married Kathy M. Gray, who survives. Also surviving is a son, Zachary Garrett; a daughter, Tanya Garrett; three brothers, Sam, David and Jimmy Staley; three sisters, Mary (Keith) Farley, Elizabeth (Michael) Percell and Brenda Orum. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his father and mother, Mr. Garrett was preceded in death by two brothers, Terri Staley and Wayne Hart.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Kathy M. Gray Garrett in care of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
