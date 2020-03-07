Ridsy Calderone Jr., 92, of Rostraver Township, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Jefferson Hills Manor.

He was born November 24, 1927, in Monessen, a son of the late Ridsy Calderone Sr. and Frances Galano Calderone.

Ridsy grew up in Monessen and attended Monessen schools before serving his country in the U.S. Army in the Philippines. He retired from the Monessen Plant of Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel and served as president of United Steelworkers Union Local 1229 for nine years. He also served on the Compensation Committee for eight years and Grievance Committee for two years. He was a board member for the Mon Valley Community Health Center and the Mon Valley Progress Council. He organized the Mon Valley Association of Retired Steelworkers and served as a staff representative for the United States Steelworkers International Union.

Ridsy was a member of St. Sebastian Church and its Holy Name Society, and a former member of the Washington Township Lions Club and Belle Vernon Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by five daughters, Christine (Richard) Giannamore of Webster, Candice (Brian) Sokol of Rostraver Township, Maureen (Michael) Matras of Perryopolis, Marilyn (Robert) Gilmore of Wickhaven, Margaret (Marc) Pomeroy of Lighthouse Point, Fla.; three sons, Alan (Mariana) Calderone of Rostraver Township, Ronald Calderone of Clarion, Roger (Nellie) Calderone of Pittsburgh; his companion with whom he resided, Emma Kotch of Rostraver Township; three sisters, Dolores Trembach of Belle Vernon, Frances Weightman of Florida, Bernadine (William) Wagner of Florida; stepdaughter, Holly (Jeff) Yannacci of Yukon; stepson, Joseph Kotch of Atlanta, Ga.; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; four step-great-great-grandchildren; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia Calderone; brother, Sam Calderone; sister, Dorothy Winn; brothers-in-law, Walt Trembach, Vincent Winn and Harry Weightman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services, 441 Reed Avenue, Monessen.

Services will be held on Monday beginning with a 9:15 a.m. Blessing in the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Sebastian Church with Rev. Michael J. Crookston and Rev. James Bump officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Ridsy's name can be made to: City Mission (citymission.org), 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301 or Parkinson Foundation (pfwpa.org), 575 Lincoln Avenue #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.

