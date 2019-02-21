Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Costa Cairns.

Rita Costa "Lala" Cairns, 73, of Coal Center, formerly of Monongahela, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in her home.

Born December 9, 1945, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah Spencer Costa.

A 1963 graduate of Clairton High School, Rita worked for a short time as a hairdresser, but for most her life was a devoted homemaker and focused on raising her family. Catholic by faith, she enjoyed listening to music, painting and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Ann Marie and Jeffrey Trunzo of Coal Center; five brothers, Harry (Wanda) Costa of York, John (Jane) Costa of Finleyville, Gabriel Costa and fiancee Rita Croyle of Belle Vernon, Donald (Marlana) Costa of North Huntington and Richard (Tracey) Costa of Tennessee; two sisters, Joann Gajdzik of McKeesport and Terry Costa Glassport; two grandchildren, Megan and Matthew Trunzo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, John W. "Coon Dog" Cairns II, who died June 19, 2010; a son, Michael Cairns, who died July 6, 2006; and a brother-in-law, George Gajdzik.

Friends will be received in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, where services will be held Saturday, February 23, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Kevin Dominik officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.