Rita Fetsko, 78, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1941, in Washington, to James and Florence Longo Sonson, who preceded her in death.

Rita lived most of her life in Canonsburg, where she was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers and Guild. She was a 1954 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School.

Rita enjoyed family gatherings and adored her four grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and loved attending their sporting events. Rita was a sweet and kind soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She had a strong faith and love of God and the Blessed Mother.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted children, Terry S. (Monica) Fetsko of Houston and Florence R. (Adam) Christy of Hickory; her four beloved grandchildren, Joey and Nathan Christy and Terry and Alexis Fetsko; her sister, Mary Jane Yevins of Washington; sister-in-law Helen Sonson of Wexford; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband, Terry, and parents are her brother, Vincent Sonson, and sisters Lee Jackson and Frances Mele.

Family and friends are are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 10. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township. The Christian Mothers and Guild of St. Patrick will recite the rosary at 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

