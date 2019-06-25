Rita Kronenberger, 78, of Mt. Oliver, passed away surrounded by her loving family Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Rita is survived by her beloved brother, Tom Kronenberger and wife Peg; as well as many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Gertrude Kronenberger and sister Carol and her husband, Gene Benedik.

She was an active member of Holy Angels Parish. She retired from US Steel and Duquesne University. She was good hearted and an excellent caregiver to her mother. She was very generous to her family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Holy Angels Parish, Hays. Interment will follow at St. John Vianney Cemetery, Carrick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.