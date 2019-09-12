Rita L. Keyser, 95, of Bethel Park, formerly of Gastonville, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at HCR-ManorCare in Bethel Park.

She was born January 31, 1924, in Finleyville, a daughter of George and Hermina Sopko Halapy.

Mrs. Keyser was a homemaker and member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are two grandchildren, Adam Smith (Tracy) of Upper St. Clair and Nicole Smith of Pittsburgh; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Clayton Keyser; two daughters, Karen Zoller and Janice Smith; and a grandson, Bill Zoller.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to a .