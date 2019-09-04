Rita Lutz, 85, of California, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 31, 2019.

She was born Friday, September 29, 1933, in Coal Center, a daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy Huffman Vandernitte.

She was a member of the United Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in California.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry and Joseph Vandernitte, and grandson Ryan Givens.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of almost 64 years, Ernie Lutz; three children, Bruce Lutz of California, Michelle Meneskie of Coal Center and Sharon Bizzozero of Belle Vernon. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Shannon Jankowski and husband Ron, Lucas Zelina and Christian Meneskie, and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Taylor and Emma Diederick, and Alexandra and Ava Jankowski.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, September 5, in Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, for a memorial visitation. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating.

To sign the register book or leave condolences, visit Mariscottifuneralhome.com.