Rita Lynn Tristani, 59, of Hawthorne Woods in Washington, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in her home.

She was born May 15, 1960, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Enzo R. Tristani of Muse and the late Elisa Falcone Tristani.

Rita was a member of Holy Rosary Church in Muse. She loved to read, enjoyed making ceramics and crocheting. Playing bingo and looking at recipes was a lot of fun for her.

She was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School Class of 1978, studied business at Penn Commercial, and then earned her Associates Degree at CCAC in Early Childhood Development.

Rita was formerly employed by Giant Eagle, and Mount Lebanon Manor.

Surviving in addition to her father; are three sisters, Maria (Joseph) Karnes of Washington, Lisa (Todd) Kwasniewski of Rennerdale, and Nina (Todd) Smith also of Rennerdale.

Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Christina (Christopher) Powers, Emily Karnes, Elisabeth (Michael) Keener, Jake, Eva, and Gia Kwasniewski, and Tristan and Bruno Smith, and a great- nephew Lucas Keener who was born on her last birthday.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home at 194 East College Street in Canonsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30, in Holy Rosary Church in Muse. Entombment will follow in Mary Mother of the Church Mausoleum in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church at 246 Muse Bishop Road, Muse, PA 15350.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.