Rita M. Whoolery (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA
15320
(724)-966-5100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Rita M. Whoolery, 92, of Carmichaels, died Friday, September 13, 2019, in the home of her daughter, Judy, in Odenton, Md.

Mrs. Whoolery was born October 29, 1927, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late John and Anna Wich.

Mrs. Whoolery is survived by her daughters, Judy White of Odenton and Dolores Glowa of Summerville, S.C.; five grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Arthur G. Whoolery, and her son, George A. Whoolery, are deceased.

She was a the last of her immediate family.

Rita worked as a caregiver for the elderly until retirement. She had a kind personality and a good sense of humor.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, September 21, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Burial will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019
