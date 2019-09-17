Rita M. Whoolery, 92, of Carmichaels, died Friday, September 13, 2019, in the home of her daughter, Judy, in Odenton, Md.

Mrs. Whoolery was born October 29, 1927, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late John and Anna Wich.

Mrs. Whoolery is survived by her daughters, Judy White of Odenton and Dolores Glowa of Summerville, S.C.; five grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Arthur G. Whoolery, and her son, George A. Whoolery, are deceased.

She was a the last of her immediate family.

Rita worked as a caregiver for the elderly until retirement. She had a kind personality and a good sense of humor.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, September 21, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Burial will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.