Rita Putnak Kusenko, 96, of Finleyville, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at The Residence At Hilltop, Carroll Township. Born March 11, 1924, in Gallatin, she was a daughter of Joseph and Mary Doctor Putnak.

At the age of 3, Rita's family moved from Gallatin to Monongahela, where they lived until 1935 when her father moved the family to Monessen, where her family owned and operated a grocery store.

While in Monessen, Rita attended the former St. Leonard's Middle School and graduated from Monessen High School in 1942. She earned her four-year degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where she belonged to the Chi-Omega Sorority.

Following her graduation from Pitt in 1946, she was the head of the personnel department at Kaufman's Department store in downtown Pittsburgh. At this time she also worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

From 1955 to 1965, she worked as a supervisor with the Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Buffalo, N.Y.

She retired in 1965 and married the love of her life, John Kusenko June 7 of that year.

She attended St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela. Rita was a proud member of the MENSA International Society. Her hobbies included small town history, the Stock Market, gardening at her home, and traveling with her husband. She was most fond of traveling to her son's golf tournaments.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Kristi Kusenko of Perryopolis; a brother, Robert Putnak of Monongahela; seven grandchildren, Alexander Allen, Paige (Nick) Hinsch, Kassidi Kolano, Skyler (Emily) Fransko and Kayla (Zach) Reedy, Dylan and Tayler Dull; eight nephews and nieces, Jack Putnak, Robert Putnak, Patty Putnak, Penny Putnak Mary Beth Putnak, Robbie Putnak, Jackie Putnak and Robbie Putnak.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; and three brothers, Jack, Joseph and Bernard Putnak.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com. Prayer services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, 722 West Main Street, Monongahela. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.