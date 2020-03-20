Rita Sammartino, 86, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the home of her daughter in Claysville.

She was born April 6, 1933, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Nichol Raciborski. Mrs. Sammartino lived her life in Canonsburg and was a graduate of Canonsburg High School Class of 1951. She was Catholic by faith and was a member of the former St. Genevieve and St. Patrick Roman Catholic churches.

Rita had been employed for many years as a bookkeeper and accountant, among many other duties, with her husband at Martino's Beauty Academy and his hair salons.

She enjoyed playing the slots, bowling, cake decorating, puzzles and spending time with her family.

On April 19, 1954, she married Joseph A. Sammartino Jr. who passed away October 28, 2018.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted daughters, Rita Ullom and her husband Rusty, with whom she made her home, Renee Ledger of McDonald and Jody L. Winter and her husband Edward of Canonsburg; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Rita was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are her two grandchildren; sisters, Florence Soski and Dolores "Dolly" Progar; brothers, Andrew and Edward Rogers, Eugene Raczyborski, Bernard "Futta," Raymond "Whitey" and Joseph "Max" Raciborski.

At the request of the deceased, there will be a private family visitation and services in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg.

She will be laid to rest with her husband in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. To extend or view condolences, please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.