Rita Washinski Bakaitis, 93, of Wheeling W.Va., formerly of Washington, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

She was born July 25, 1925, in Washington, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Housky Washinski.

Rita was a 1943 graduate of Trinity High School and was employed for a number of years for Washington Jewelers, S. A. Meyer Co. and Musselman Jewelers as a sales consultant.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church and a member of Arch Confraternity of Christian Mothers.

Surviving are three sons, Mark K. Bakaitis of Daytona Beach, Fla., Alan D. Bakaitis of Auburn, Kan. and Brian S. Bakaitis of Wheeling, W.Va.; grandson, Nathaniel Brian Bakaitis of Wheeling; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a grandson, Eric David Bakaitis; brothers Harry N., Mike, Edward and Alex Washinski; sisters Ida Schmalz and Cecelia Moss, Stella Hughes and Natalie Washinski.

Friends will be received Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

