Robert A. "Bob" Banach, 66, of Venetia, peacefully passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was the beloved husband of Melinda Binotto Banach for 44 years; loving father of Robert (Meghan) Banach and Kristin (Lee) Tornabene; proud Grand "Pa" of Levi, Boyd, Annabelle, Cecelia, Beau and Noa; and cherished son of the late Thomas and Jean Banach.

He was a builder by profession, but his proudest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren. He will truly be missed by all.

Funeral arrangements are by Beinhauers. Services and interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, themmrf.org.

