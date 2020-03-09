Robert A. "Rob" Bruno died peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was born April 27, 1967, in Pittsburgh, a son of Robert G. Bruno and Joan E. Witsberger Bruno.

Rob was a 1985 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. He continued his education at the University of Maryland in film studies prior to receiving his bachelor of science degree in business administration and culinary arts from Johnson and Wales University of Rhode Island.

Rob was a passionate reader of all genres and an avid fan of all sports. He loved to listen to music and was a connoisseur of traditional and ethnic foods, wines and beers.

Most of all, his favorite thing was spending time with his son, Anthony.

Rob is loved by so many family and friends. He will be truly missed by all.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, Anthony Michael Bruno of Washington; a brother, Stephen (Sharon) Bruno of West Alexander; his best friend and former wife, Erin E. Flynn of Washington; a special aunt, Joanne Bruno of Washington; and several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deceased are his paternal grandparents, Tony and Louise Bruno, and maternal grandparents Clarence and Mildred Witsberger.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Washington, with Father Tom Lewandowski as celebrant. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

After the ceremonies, a luncheon will be held at The Union Grill for all family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

