Robert A. Chico, 91, passed away after a brief illness in the Muncie family home early Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, with his family close by. Born in Canonsburg, December 6, 1928, he graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1946, married his childhood sweetheart Mavis F. Bowen in 1950, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946 to 1952 and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

He then moved his growing family from Pennsylvania to Toledo, Ohio, to Detroit Mich. and, in 1963, to Muncie, Ind., where he retired from General Motors Muncie as senior plant engineer in 1986.

In 1965, Mr. Chico became involved in Amateur Athletic Union (AAU)/Club swimming and coaching when his five daughters began swimming at the Muncie YWCA, Community Swim Clubs, and high school level from 1979 to 2002, producing many winning years. Though not a swimmer himself, he became a "student" of coaching and learned from some of the very best of the time. During the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, he served as president of the Indiana AAU and as the National Championship Site Selection Chair for swimming's National governing body – USA Swimming. Past assistants and former swimmers and parents have expressed that he was not only an inspiring coach but a positive role model for their children.

Along with his coaching legacy, his interests included creating beautiful drawings, paintings and wood carvings. He was also a green-thumb gardener and avid bird watcher. Interested in a variety of activities, he would often immerse himself into researching with enthusiasm – especially if it was an interest of one of his five daughters or any one of his many grandchildren. His involvement was a loving and nurturing one.

He was a 50+ year member of High Street United Methodist Church (UMC) and an active member of the High Street's Methodist Men, Muncie Exchange Club and the local American Legion. His generous contributions spread to a number of organizations such as YWCA, s, Muncie Mission, Indiana Public Radio, and High Street UMC Food Pantry.

Mr. Chico was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mavis Bowen Chico; his father and mother Alexander and Mary Doronsky Chico; one brother; three sisters; and four nieces. He is survived by his five adoring daughters: Susan Nesper (David) of Casselberry, Fla., Beth Chico of Muncie, Robin Chico Meyers of Media, Emily Kowalski (John) of Muncie and Marcia Chico-Golden of Muncie; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and the many friends that he gathered along his life's journey who will also dearly miss this wonderful man.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the High Street United Methodist Church Chapel, 219 South High Street, Muncie, prior to the 4 p.m. service in the church Sanctuary, with the Rev. Stacee Fischer Gehring officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to High Street UMC Education Scholarship, Cardinal Community Swim Club Scholarship or "Flags of Honor," Muncie Exchange Club. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.