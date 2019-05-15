Robert A. "Bob" Gordon, 82, of Avella, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in the Greenery Center, Canonsburg.

He was born November 20, 1936, in Avella, a son of the late Mickey B. and Mary Pekarscik Gordon.

Mr. Gordon was a 1955 graduate of Avella High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, honorably discharged in 1959.

Bob worked for Weirton Steel Corp. for 30 years, retiring in 1994.

Mr. Gordon was a lifelong resident of Avella. He was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 Honor Guard, Indian Springs Rod and Gun Club, all of Avella, a lifetime member of Avella Sportsmen's Club, and a former member of the Avella Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Weirton, W.Va.

He loved to hunt and be outdoors.

On June 20, 1964, in St. Barbara's Church in Bridgeville, he married Mary Ann Krek Gordon, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 54 years, are a brother, William Gordon and his wife Helen; and niece and nephews Bill (Kathy) Gordon, Judy (Rich) Soltesz, Bruce (Kelly) Gordon and Brian (Michelle) Gordon, all of Avella.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a great-nephew, Billy Gordon.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 97 Highland Avenue, Avella, with the Rev. Harry Bielelewicz officiating.

Burial will be in West Point Cemetery, Avella. Full military rites will be accorded graveside by the Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 of Avella.

