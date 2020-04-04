Robert A. Hess Jr., 83, of Washington, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 7, 1936, in Washington, a son of the late Robert A. Sr. and Josephine Przystup Hess.

Mr. Hess was a 1954 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and went on to work in the mill for Washington Steel, until his retirement in 1998.

He was a lifelong member of St. Hilary Catholic Church and was a life member of the Arden Athletic Club. He was also a member of the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Club and the Emporium Country Club.

He enjoyed hunting, golf, gardening and played softball for the Arden Athletic Club into his 70s.

On May 25, 1957, he married Elizabeth "Libby" Hampson, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Robert M. (Dawn) Hess of Washington and Ronald A. (Malinda) Hess of Houston; a daughter, Christy (Ebby) Phillips of Washington; a brother, Frank J. (Darla) Hess of Washington; eight grandchildren, Lindsey (Matt) Colavecchia, Madison, Levi and Caleb Hess, Richard, Nathan And Travis Andreolli and Nash Phillips; and a great-grandson, Roman Colavecchia.

All services will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, Andrew C. Piatt, director.

