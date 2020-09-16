Robert A. Mastic, 52, of Canonsburg, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in his home.

Robert was born April 12, 1968, in Washington, a son of the late James Mastic and Cheryl Pollard Mastic of McDonald.

Mr. Mastic was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School and was currently working as a laborer at PA Transformer Co. Robert could often be found on the golf course or fishing in his free time. He enjoyed playing baseball and softball and complaining about his favorite Pittsburgh sports team, who he loved to watch. Above all he loved his family and friends, they were the people that meant the most to him.

Surviving are his mother, Cheryl Pollard Mastic of McDonald; and children Derek (Tiffany) Mastic of McDonald and Robby Mastic of Canonsburg; grandchildren Nathan and Camden Mastic; brother John Mastic of McDonald; beloved uncle to Cody and Jessica Mastic; former spouse Natalie (Brian) Buydasz; best friend and former spouse Tracey (Mike Miller) Mastic; former sister-in-law Maria (Greg) Pond and Sheri Kitzmiller; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 17, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway (724-796-3301). A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 18, in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Center Cemetery, Midway.

