Robert A. McGruder, 69, of Washington, passed away at his home, Monday, February 3, 2020.

He is survived by his former wife, Carolyn Paige of Southfield, Mich.; his daughter, Rolaine McGruder of Washington; and one granddaughter, Ava Kai Paige McGruder. He is also survived by his two sisters, Margaret Ponton of Washington and Linda McCoy of Canonsburg. A host of loving nieces and nephews also survive.

Mr. McGruder loved working, traveling and running jitneys for everyone in town. He will be physically missed but will remain with us always in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 7, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 10, at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 and the U.S. Army.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.