Robert A. Mercante Sr., 86, of Marianna, died peacefully Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by family.

He was born May 25, 1933, in Marianna, a son of the late Ralph and Carmella Mercante Sr.

He attended West Bethlehem Schools.

After high school, Bob went on to work as a coal miner for many years. For 36 years, he served as a supervisor and later chairman for West Bethlehem Township and was very involved in the community.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a proud Army Veteran.

On May 31, 1956, he married the former Mona Sowers, who survives. The two shared in over 63 years of marriage.

In addition to his work in the township, Bob was also a member of many organizations in the community, including Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191, American Legion Steele-Lillie Post 744, United Mine Workers of America and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a farmer nearly his entire life; work was his passion. Each year he built a garden large enough to feed Marianna and that contributed to his happiness. Bob was the guy that "everyone could count on" when they needed help, whether for personal or community support.

He is survived by two sons, Robert Mercante Jr. of Lone Pine and Rick (Amy) Mercante of Harmony; as well as sister, Betty Girdish and brother Tony Mercante, both of Marianna.

In addition, he is survived by two granddaughters, Lisa (Ryan) Post and Alina Mercante; a great-grandson, Anthony Post; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Cecci; and a brother, Ralph Mercante Jr.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1728 Main Street, Marianna. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service, Thursday, March 5, in the funeral home. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Steele-Lillie Post 744, Marianna.

Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery, West Bethlehem Township.

Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or OSPTA Hospice, 997 N. Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.

A guestbook may be signed on the funeral home's website, www.nicholfuneralhome.com.