Robert A. Miske Sr., 81, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Born December 7, 1937, he was a son of the late Ethel and Albert Miske.

He was the beloved husband of Marian Miske for 63 years; loving father of Robert A. Miske Jr., Deborah (Tony) Campana, Shelly (Joseph) Sarubbi, Curtis (Rita) Miske and the late Pamela Ann Spiker; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and dear brother of Marie (Thomas) Gayliardi and James (Susan) Miske. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Bob loved to golf. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15313.

