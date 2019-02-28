Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alan Parker.

Robert Alan "Bob" Parker, age 71, of South Fayette, on February 26, 2019. Born October 15, 1947 in Bridgeton, N.J. to the late Jaqueline Burkhard. Bob's grandfather, John L. Burkhard, was a father figure, role model and mentor for him growing up. He was the beloved husband of Joan Jablonski Parker, and loving father of Bryan Parker and Jennifer Parker, both of California. Bob is also survived by two sisters, Joan (Maynard) Wilson and Alnetta Colcord. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Navy. Bob was a Mainframe Operations Specialist for Rockwell International and Boeing for over 30 years. He was an avid Penguins fan and also enjoyed horse racing.

Family and friends received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday. Memorials may be made to the Permanent Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com