Robert C. "Bob" Ankeny, 72, of Eighty Four, formerly of Monroeville, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 25, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 22, 1947, in Monroeville, a son of the late William and Betty Daum Ankeny.

Mr. Ankeny was a 1965 graduate of Gateway High School. He was employed for over 30 years as a car carrier for Lease Way Trucking Company and was a member of Teamsters Central Southern 377. Mr. Ankeny was an avid bowler and golfer. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving is his wife, Linda L. Ankeny of Eighty Four. The couple had been together for 30 years.

Also surviving are his former wife, Betty (Ken) Hoolahan; his three children, Debbie (Steve) Hoffner, Michael (Bev) Ankeny and Christy (Geoffrey) Wenger; a brother, William (Betty) Ankeny; five grandchildren, Patrick, Andrew, Sophie, Ruby and Ashley; mother-in-law Helen Volk; and many other family members who were dear to him.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Ankeny was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Volk.

