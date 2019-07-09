Robert C. "Bubblegum" Boyd, 77, of Canonsburg, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 7, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born June 25, 1943, in Muse, a son of the late L. Clark and Vada Lee Boyd.

Mr. Boyd was raised in Muse and lived his adult life in Canonsburg. He was a proud graduate of Canon-McMillan High School's class of 1960 and attended every reunion with his close friend, Ben "B.C." Coleman. Bubblegum remained friends with many of the new friends he made with the school district jointure.

He was Presbyterian by faith and, in his 30s, became a registered nurse employed by the state at the former Woodville and Mayview state hospitals and Western Center. He was an original founder of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Ambulance Association.

Bob was a great amateur historian and story teller, very interested in the history of the Muse and Canonsburg areas, and he enjoyed his "oldies" music. He was involved with many youth activities in Muse grade and secondary schools. Bubblegum loved being with his children and grandchildren and the hours spent with his many friends. He played Euchre at the Polish National Union for decades and had coffee with his childhood friends BC, Reddog, Bob, Charlie, Sam and Joseph Sunday mornings, reliving their youth growing up in Muse. In his later years, he became involved in auto mechanics with his mentor, Chester O'Shinski.

On February 17, 1972, he married Colleen Ruth Fisher, who passed away August 18, 2013, after 41 years of marriage.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Michael R. Boyd and wife Jennifer, Tiffany L. Boyd (Ralph McCartney) and Beth Ann Tatano and husband Gino; grandchildren T.J., Thomas, Tova and Taliah Fratini, Marissa, Mya and Connor Tatano and Vada and Brandon Boyd; great-granddaughters Arabella, Adriana, a new arrival expected March of 2020; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was the last of his immediate family. Deceased, in addition to his parents and second wife, are his first wife, Rosemarie Dellorso Boyd, who passed away May 19, 1971, and his two sisters, Shirley Kay Garber and Sandra Fitzgerald.

Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Chartiers Township.

