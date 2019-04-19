Robert C. Kinstlich, 72, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in his home.

He was born April 25, 1946, in New York, N.Y., a son of the late Charles and Margaret Bokat Bizub.

Mr. Kinstlich was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and attended Penn State Fayette Campus, the Fayette Institute of Commerce and Technology and Technician Training Institute-HVAC.

He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1965 until 1967.

Mr. Kinstlich was a past commander of American Legion Post 400 and served other offices in the Post. In addition, he was a member of the Slovanic Club in Crucible, Nemacolin Citizens Club, Refrigeration Service Engineers Society, United Mine Workers of America, Pennsylvania State Correctional Officers Association and various veterans associations.

His favorite pastimes were drinking wine with his daughters and attending his grandson's sporting events. He will be so missed by his family.

On February 13, 1999, he married Susan K. Swift, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Nicole L. Popielarcheck (John) of Washington and Jenine M. Gollinger (Mike) of Ripon, Calif.; two stepsons, Blair E. Thistlethwaite (Sara) of Mather and Adam J. Thistlethwaite (Toni) of Warren, Ohio; four grandchildren, Sidney Popielarcheck, Jack Popielarcheck, Owen Gollinger and Ryan Gollinger; four stepgrandchildren, Hunter and Michael Thistlethwaite and Morgan and Mason Thistlethwaite; two sisters, Judy Zelznak (Rudy) of Apoka, Fla., and Deborah Anderson of Carmichaels; two stepbrothers, Charles Bizup of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, and Robert Bizub (Judy) of Tallmadge, Ohio; two stepsisters, Dorothy Herbik of Bedford, Ohio, and Eleanor Jean Lewandowsky of South Park; a brother-in-law, Donald Swift (Lema) of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Deborah Sanner (Gene) of Nemacolin and Jacki Halliday (James) of Aurora, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his best canine friend, Cupid.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a special niece, Melissa Anderson.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Route 88, Carmichaels. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carmichaels, with the Rev. Rebecca Dittenhafer officiating. Full military honors will be accorded at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels, by American Legion Post 400 and the U.S. Army.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 224 South Market Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320.

To access additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.