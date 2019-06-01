Robert C. Martin

Robert C. Martin, 72, passed away May 29, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born December 25, 1946, to Charles Clifford Martin and Verna Ackley Martin-Evans, both deceased.

Surviving are two sons: David (Karen) and James Martin both of Charlotte, N.C.; one brother, William Martin (Sandy) of Lancaster; and sisters Shirley (Harold) Hopkins and Barbara Martin both of Washington.

He is also survived by long time girlfriend Patty Price of Washington; two grandchildren, Alexis and Sydney Martin of Charlotte; and nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother Charles Edward Martin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 1, 2019
