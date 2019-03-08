Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Tarr.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Robert C. Tarr, 89, passed away with his family by his side Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Priscilla Sabo Tarr; four daughters, Kathleen (Rod) Gallagher, Karen (Bill) Livolsi, Debra (Joe) Cybulski and Rebecca (Rich) Iannucci; seven grandchildren, Rob Gallagher, David (Amy) Grochowski, Keith Grochowski, Liz (Bob) Daubert, Alex Gus, Dan (Allison) Cybulski, and Andrew (Terra) Gallagher; 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by great-granddaughter Anna Grochowski.

Bob was a proud veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was an industrial engineer for US Steel.

He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan and, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are welcome at noon Sunday, March 10, for a memorial service with grandson Pastor David Grochowski officiating in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

