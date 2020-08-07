1/1
Robert Chaney
1951 - 2020
Robert "Bones" Chaney, 68, of Washington, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor.

He was born August 12, 1951, in Washington, a son of the late Robert Lee Chaney and Ruby Lorraine Foringer.

Robert was a carpet layer for Seaman's Carpet.

He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Steelers.

Surviving are two daughters, Dawn (Larry) Maddox of Pittsburgh and Heather Patterson of Washington; a brother, Gary (Linda) Chaney of Columbia, S.C.; a sister, Sandra (Dave) Poland of Washington; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was especially close to his great-niece, Kassie.

Deceased is a brother, Fred Chaney.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
