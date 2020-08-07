Robert "Bones" Chaney, 68, of Washington, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor.

He was born August 12, 1951, in Washington, a son of the late Robert Lee Chaney and Ruby Lorraine Foringer.

Robert was a carpet layer for Seaman's Carpet.

He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Steelers.

Surviving are two daughters, Dawn (Larry) Maddox of Pittsburgh and Heather Patterson of Washington; a brother, Gary (Linda) Chaney of Columbia, S.C.; a sister, Sandra (Dave) Poland of Washington; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was especially close to his great-niece, Kassie.

Deceased is a brother, Fred Chaney.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

