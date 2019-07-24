Robert A. Cipcic Sr., 79, passed away in his home Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born in Glassport, to the late Matthew and Mildred Skaro Cipcic.

Bob graduated from Jefferson-Morgan High School with the class of 1959. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service as an electrician. He was a former choir member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 10766, and the American Legion Post 954 of Jefferson.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley Muckle Cipcic; and sons Robert (Lynn) of Pelham, Ala., and Matthew of Suffolk, Va.; a brother, Edward (Mary) Cipcic of Cleveland, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Margaret Cipcic of Jefferson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are sisters Doris Cettin and Betty Cipcic; and brothers Kenneth, John and Leonard Cipcic.

A Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Portsmouth July 18. Burial followed at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va.