Robert D. Houston, 88, of Fredericktown, Centerville Borough, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Marquis Garden Place, Uniontown.

He was born July 8, 1931, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Thomas Blair and Emily Fulton Houston.

Mr. Houston was a graduate of Richhill Township High school.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1955 to 1957.

He was employed as a dispatcher/clerk with Columbia Gas in Charleroi, retiring with 32 years of service.

Mr. Houston was an active member of Centerville United Methodist Church, where he served on the church board and as a trustee for several terms. He was also a member of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge 237, Uniontown Lodge of Perfection, the Valley of Pittsburgh, American Legion Post #705-Centerville, and the Centerville Sportsman's Club.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and oil painting. He was an accomplished amateur taxidermist and excellent carpenter. His love of the outdoors led him to Wyoming, Colorado, several of the Great Lakes and Canada. His love of the outdoors was a great gift he passed on to his grandson, Bryan.

On June 9, 1951, he married Norma J. Keener, who died December 1, 2014. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Surviving is a grandson, Bryan A. Rohrer (Danielle) of Daisytown; a son-in-law, John A. Rohrer (Holly) of Centerville; a granddaughter, Addison Rohrer; and a niece, Diane Hoy.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are a daughter, Roberta Rohrer; two sisters, Joan Daugherty and Ruth Ann Davis.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

