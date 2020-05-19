Robert Daniel Thompson
Robert Daniel Thompson, 83, of Sycamore, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.He was born August 27, 1936, in Sycamore, a son of the late James Leslie Thompson and Virginia Lee Toland Thompson.Robert retired from the Donley Brick Co. in Washington.He enjoyed playing the guitar and hunting. Robert was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.Surviving are two brothers, John F. Thompson of Sycamore and Jim Thompson of Scenery Hill; two sisters, Bertha Kinney of Waynesburg and Sarah Keefer of West Alexander; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased are a sister, Irma Henry; and five brothers, Ralph Thompson, Woodrow Thompson, James Miller Thompson, Thomas Eugene "Squirt" Thompson and Samuel Jesse Thompson.Private family services are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.Interment will be in Braddock Cemetery, Graysville. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
