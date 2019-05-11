Robert "Hatchett" Darnley, 73, of McDonald, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

He was born September 25, 1945, in McDonald, a son of Fred and Esther Nelson Darnley.

Mr. Darnley worked for Mosites as a laborer and driver.

In November of 1969, he married Karen S. Darnley, who passed away June 10, 2015.

Robert was a lifetime member of McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, where he served for 39 years. He was a member of the McDonald Lions Club. He loved dancing, camping, golfing and spending time with his family, friends, and "adopted" children. He also enjoyed riding around with his nephew George delivering golf carts and spending time at the shop.

Surviving are a daughter, Karen Ann (Thomas) Colvin of Turtle Creek; five sisters, Joann Voloskie of Sturgeon, Butch Rene (Donnie) Sims, Patricia Mullins and Anita (Jackie) Griffin of Indiana, Beatrice (Robert) Moss of Florida; a brother, Kevin (Cindy) Darnley of Florida; a stepmother, Annamae Willie of Indiana; four grandchildren, Jayson Darnley, Jayden and Catherine Polowischak and Brianna Collins; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Fred, Mark and Gilbert Darnley.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Nation Funeral Home Inc.