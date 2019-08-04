On Friday, August 2, 2019, Robert David "Bob" Beatty, 63, of Washington, passed away in his home, with his family at his side.

Born July 10, 1956, in Washington, he was a son of the late Frank R. Beatty and Charlotte "Mearl" Rhoades Beatty.

Bob graduated from McGuffey High School in 1975, where he played football and basketball. He attended West Liberty College.

He started Beatty Excavating with his father (his best friend) in 1976. After his father's death in 1983, he continued to run the business with his brother-in-law, Jerry. The two could read each other's minds when they were on the machines. He was a successful businessman and ran the company until his retirement in December 2017. Bob was devoted to his clients with the skill, kindness and professionalism that many will not forget.

On November 26, 1988, he married Paula J. McDonald, who survives. They enjoyed 31 years of marriage.

Together they raised two amazing sons, Levi (Kay) Beatty of Washington and Chance (Stevie) Beatty of Washington; and two grandchildren, Ezra and Oaklee Beatty, whose endless adventures he loved watching. He was excited, and looking forward to his third grandchild, Kinsley Beatty, due this November.

Also surviving are his sister, Frankie (Jerry) Garrison of Washington; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Charles E. Beatty; paternal grandparents Walter and Elsie Beatty; and maternal grandparents Ewing and Edria Rhoades.

Bob was a member of Lighthouse Community Church. Bob, Paula and the entire family have a very strong faith. Spending time with family was the most important thing to him.

He belonged to the Washington Cruisers and enjoyed showing his antique cars and trucks. His pride and joy was his 1937 Plymouth truck. Over the years, he won many awards in car and truck shows.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved traveling out west to hunt. He took his sons on a memorable elk hunt, where all three harvested trophy elks. Bob also enjoyed bear and rattlesnake hunting with friends.

Bob and Paula celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with a land and sea cruise to Canada and Alaska. They enjoyed horseback riding together and spending family time at "The Farm" with their sons and extended family.

A charitable and kind man, he was quiet, a friend and a rock to many. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, with the Rev. Duane Wolfe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.