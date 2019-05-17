Dr. Robert DiSibio, 75, died peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Wilmington, Del., surrounded by family, following a three-year battle with cancer.

Bob leaves his beloved wife of 50 years, Marie Thomas DiSibio, and his son, Robert DiSibio Jr. (Nancy), and two granddaughters, Katherine and Jane DiSibio, all of Wilmington. He also is survived by his sister, Carol DiSibio Terry (Dennis); brother Russell DiSibio (Julie); and brothers-in-law Michael Thomas (the late Sue) and Joseph Thomas (Deborah). "Uncle B" was beloved by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Born and raised in Canonsburg, Bob attended California University of Pennsylvania and obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in elementary education. It was there that he met his wife, Marie. Bob then obtained his doctorate of education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1973. Bob served in various professorial roles at Wilkes University, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, King College, Saint Joseph's University and D'Youville College, which brought Bob and Marie to Buffalo, New York, where they lived for 33 years. Bob finished his career at the Department of Education at Medaille College in Buffalo, retiring in 2012.

Bob was an active member of St. John Maron Church in Williamsville, as president of Holy Name Society, co-creator of St. John Maron Scholarship for college students, organizer of the annual summer fundraising festival and frequent lector. In 2018, Bob was inducted into the Pontifical Order of Saint Gregory the Great, one of the five pontifical orders of knighthood in the Catholic Church. In addition to his church activities, Bob was an avid card player, movie watcher and Buffalo and Pittsburgh sports fan. Bob especially loved travelling with Marie, whether it was taking the convertible for a local spin or flying to warmer weather. He adored and doted on his granddaughters, but his adoration could not overcome the miles, so Bob and Marie moved from Buffalo to Wilmington in 2016 to be closer to Rob, Nancy, Kate and Jane.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Maron Scholarship Fund, 2040 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221.