Robert E. Bailey, 88, of Avella, formerly of Houston and Canonsburg, died peacefully, in his home, Friday, August 21, 2020.

He was born January 17, 1932, in Westland, a son of Otmer and Naomi Conn Bailey.

Mr. Bailey was a 1949 graduate of Hickory High School.

Bob was a car salesman, working for Tomsic Motors for 20 years then owning Houston Auto Sales for 10 years.

He was strong in his faith and was an active member of the Friendship Community Church in Washington.

Bob loved amateur auto racing, winning two championships in 1969 and 1970. He was inducted into the Pittsburgh International Dragway Hall of Fame in 2009 and the West Virginia Hall of Fame of Drag Racing in 2019. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the games on television. He also loved hunting and fishing when he was able.

Bob always had a positive attitude and appreciated everyday he was blessed with.

On July 29, 1950, he married Donna Jean Wilson, who passed away March 1, 2000.

Surviving are a son, Gary Bailey of Avella; a grandson, Eric Bailey (Bethany) of Avella; a granddaughter, Kelly Ann Dembiczak (Tom) of Greensburg; four great-grandsons, Jason, Matthew and Christopher Dembiczak, and Brayden Bailey; two brothers, Richard Bailey of Zephyr Hills, Fla., and Donald Bailey (Joyce) of Canonsburg; his companion of 12 years, Shirley Comfort; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Due to present circumstances, services will be private. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

