Dr. Robert E. "Bob" Chambers, 90, of State College, passed into the arms of his Lord Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Foxdale Village in State College.

Born May 31, 1930, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Robert H. and Helen M. Eoff Chambers. On June 16, 1992, in the Center Presbyterian Church in Canonsburg, he married Dorothy C. Siepmann McHale, who survives in State College.

Bob was a 1947 graduate of Peters Township High School. He enlisted with the United States Marine Corps and earned the rank of Sergeant prior to his honorable discharge in 1952. He earned his bachelor's degree in 1954 and his master's degree in 1956, both from Penn State University. He then earned his PhD in education from Ohio State University. He was a wildlife management professor at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, New York for over 30 years.

Bob was a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. He was strong in his faith. While still living in New York, he was extremely involved with the community by helping with various drives to meet the needs of the community as well as maintaining a community garden on their property that would help those in the area. He was athletic and enjoyed playing tennis. To say that he was an avid outdoorsman is almost an understatement. He loved all things outdoors including hunting, fishing, trapping and running in nature.

Along with his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Robert S. "Scot" Chambers and his wife Charlene of Centre Hall; his daughter, Susan E. Bellew and her husband Brian of Rocklin, Calif.; three stepsons, Brian G. McHale and his wife Esther of Columbus, Ohio, Christopher I. McHale of New York and Kevin R. McHale and his wife Sharon of Fort Lee, N.Y.; one stepdaughter, Claire M. Milner and her husband George of State College; two grandchildren, Sara Sweger of Harrisburg and Tia Bellew of Calif.; four step-grandchildren, Alma McHale, Lilly McHale, Hugh Milner and Alexandra McHale; his nephew, Stephen Myers; and his niece, Tracy Macmorine.

Bob was preceded in death by two sisters, Sally A. DeFranc and Barbara L. Myers.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 18 in the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall with Rev. Rebecca Horn officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged and face coverings will be required at all services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc in Centre Hall.