Robert E. "Rob" Danahey, 44, of New Eagle, died Monday, August 12, 2019, in the emergency room of Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hills Borough.

He was born December 23, 1974, in Pittsburgh, a son of Mary Catherine Staley of Clarington and the late John W. Danahey.

Rob was employed as a parts manager at Center Line Collision in Baldwin and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squad 613 in Finleyville.

He enjoyed classic cars and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his fiancée, Ronni Sue Beddow; a son, Shane Danahey, at home; a stepson, Austin Beddow; a brother, Michael Danahey of South Park Township; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private services and interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.