Robert E. "Bobby" Deter, 66, of Waynesburg, died Monday, May 26, 2020, in Punta Gorda, Fla.He was born October 5, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Robert Deter Jr. and Elda Fike Deter.Bobby was a 1971 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.He worked as an electrician, mechanic and coal miner at the former Gateway Coal Company and Baily Coal Mines.Bobby was a member of Mather Christian Church and also served as an usher.He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and mechanic, and of classic and muscle cars. He was the founder and organizer of Greene County Swap Meet since 1988. He was a member of the Mason-Dixon Riders Association and vice-president for several years, Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of Greene County, and the United Mine Workers of America.Bobby was a friend to all and never met a stranger.On December 1, 1999, he married Melody Funk, who survives.Also surviving are two daughters, Megan (Mitchell) Ring Jr. of Waynesburg and Alicia Harry of Washington; four grandchildren, Emerson and Ryleigh Ring, and McKenna and Alex Harry; two sisters, Rebecca (Jerry) Koscheck of Jefferson and Roberta (Anthony) Howard of Jefferson; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his mighty dog, Fred.Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a son, Robert Matthew Deter; and a brother, Randall S. "Fred" Deter.Following guidelines of masks and social distancing, friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. The family asks that you dress casually and in motorcycle attire for funeral services that will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, in Bobby's home located at 938 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with the Rev. Kenneth Jones and the Rev. Charles Oplinger officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society or to a favorite charity.Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.