Robert E. Fields, 77, of Washington, died Monday, January 6, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born May 26, 1942, in Washington, a son of the late William E. and Thelma Kelley Fields.

Mr. Fields worked a slew of jobs, but most recently was a paver with Blacktop Pavement, before his retirement.

He enjoyed scrapping, hauling junk, working on cars and gardening.

On October 23, 1965, in Washington, he married the love of his life, Rebecca Thomas Fields, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Robert L. Fields, Jose W. Fields and Richard W. Fields, all of Washington; a daughter, Stacey (Jerome McClain) Fields of Washington; four brothers, Raymond Fields of Sweden, Eugene (Girthalee) Fields of Washington, Joseph (Sandra) Fields of Washington and Paul Fields of Washington; a sister, Stella Fields of Washington; 10 grandchildren, Markitta Fitzgerald, Albert Lee Fields, Jalicia Fields, Tawana Fields, Tray (Jona Balu) Mickens, Michael Mickens, Jabar Kasper, Rameeka Fields, Jeeno Fields and Stacy Lynn Fields; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Keith Beatty, William Fields and Troy Fields, and a sister, Anna Spencer.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, January 11, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. All other services are private.

