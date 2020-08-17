Robert E. "Blackie" Gilbert, 86, of Midway, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, in his home, and was the last of his immediate family.

Mr. Gilbert was born February 11, 1934, in Sturgeon, a son of the late Joseph and Louise Nourigat Gilbert.

Blackie worked as a crane operator for J & L Steel for 28 years. He also enjoyed playing euchre, hunting and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Karen L. (John) Halyak of Bulger, Robert (Kimberly) Gilbert of Midway, Mark (Brenda) Gilbert of Hickory and Lori A. (Phillip) Schaub of Texas; grandchildren Rob (Erin) Gilbert, Tiffany (Derek) Mastic, Kayla (Matt Connelly) Gilbert, Harley Edlund, Christian (Chyann) Schaub, Private First Class Cheyanne Schaub; great-grandchildren Dravyn Halyak, Branson Connelly, Nathan and Camden Mastic, and Kyle and Linley Schaub; and his faithful canine companion, Gracie.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Myra J. Schwab Gilbert (2017); grandson Justin Halyak (2015); and brothers Fred, James, Lawrence, Raymond, Donald and Joseph Gilbert; sisters Hazel Schollaert, Floritine Suplit, Mary Hartsic and Ellen Chiff.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway (724-796-3301). A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association of Pennsylvania, 810 River Avenue #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

