Robert E. "Tuffy" Orr, 92, of Uniontown, formerly of Centerville Borough, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in LaFayette Manor, Uniontown.

He was born January 6, 1927, in Brownsville, a son of the late Robert S. and Bess Dils Orr.

Mr. Orr was a 1945 graduate of Brownsville High School.

Robert retired in 1995 with over 30 years of service with Columbia Gas. The majority of his working years were spent in the Brownsville facility and the last 10 years of his employment were spent in Jeannette. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club of Columbia Gas retirees.

He served with the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1950 and was a member of Centerville American Legion Post 705.

Mr. Orr was a longtime active member of Taylor United Methodist Church, where he held many offices within the church, including serving as president of the Board of Trustees.

He also served on the Board of Directors of the Taylor Cemetery. He was a dedicated servant to both the church and cemetery.

On August 13, 1951, he married Frances Zubra Orr, who passed away March 16, 2000.

Surviving are three sons, Daniel R. Orr (Dove) of Brownsville, Frank J. Orr (Cynthia) of Anderson, S.C. and Thomas E. Orr (Rita) of Columbia, S.C.; two grandsons, Christopher Orr of Cranberry Township and Eric Orr (Jen Parker) of Duncan, S.C.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are a sister Harriett Bauer and a brother Jack B. Orr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Additional visitation will be held Monday, November 25, in the Taylor United Methodist Church from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of services, in the church with Pastor Ed Pope officiating. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by Centerville American Legion Post 705. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions be sent to Taylor United Methodist Church, 600 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.