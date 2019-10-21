Robert E. "Bob" Pattison, 74, of Avella, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, in his home.

He was born June 14, 1945, in McDonald, a son of the late Ollie Pattison and Velma Ilene Byers Pattison.

A graduate of Avella High School, Mr. Pattison was a self-employed general contractor. He also co-owned a carriage business with his grandson, Rod Jr., Pattison's Percherons. Mr. Pattison loved everything about horses, from plowing land with them to attending horse shows, and was a member of Tri-State Equine Club.

He also loved hunting and enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors.

Mr. Pattison was a member of Wellsburg (W.Va.) Christian Church, where he served as an elder.

On January 18, 1965, he married Cheryl R. Folkens, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Rod E. (Cindy) Pattison of Wellsburg; a brother, Jerry (Dorothy) Pattison of West Alexander; two sisters, Lois (Eli) Dille of Prosperity and Dorothy (Dean) Underwood of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Rod E. (Megan) Pattison Jr., Chance Pattison, Cody Pattison and Shelby Rae Pattison; a great-grandchild, Charlie Pattison; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy L. Pattison.

Deceased are two sons, Chuck Pattison and Robert "Scott" Pattison, and siblings Samuel O. Pattison, Ellen Bentrem, Glen Pattison, Patty Maxwell and Christine Bradbury.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon, the time of service, Wednesday, October 23, in Wellsburg Christian Church, 1003 Charles Street, Wellsburg, with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery.

