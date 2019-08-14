October 16, 1930 -

August 11, 2019

Dr. Robert E. Pebley, 88, of Anderson, Ind., died Sunday, August 11, 2019, in his home, after an extended illness.

He was born October 16, 1930, in Johnstown.

He was a retired minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). For 22 years, he served as senior pastor of the historic First Christian Church in Washington. In addition, he served several churches in Indiana, including First Christian Church, Noblesville, Ind., of which he was an active member.

He also served in numerous capacities on the national and regional boards of the Disciples of Christ. He was a former trustee of Christian Theological Seminary, Indianapolis, Ind. He was active in the communities in which he lived, serving on civic boards and in community activities.

He is survived by a sister, Betty (Pebley) McClure of York; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend and caregiver, Julie Graham of Anderson, her husband, Neal, and their family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Louise T. Pebley; their daughter, Lisa Ann Pebley; his parents, Edwin A. and Margaret Pebley; and brother Edwin Pebley.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 16, in Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, 229 South Rangeline Road, Anderson, IN 46012. A private burial will take place in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

Memorials may be given to First Christian Church Building Fund, 16377 Herriman Boulevard, Noblesville, IN 46060.

