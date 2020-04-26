Robert E. Robak, 76, of Sturgeon, South Fayette Township, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in his home.

Robert was born September 12, 1943, a son of the late Alexander and Cecilia Evans Robak.

Mr. Robak was a retired dental ceramist, former paramedic and a member of Sturgeon Fire Department. He was also a member of Harrington's Pool League and enjoyed restoring classic cars in his free time.

Surviving are his loving wife, Helene Lutynsky Robak of Sturgeon; children Michelle (Ron) Totedo of Sturgeon, Robert (Roberta) Robak of Monroeville and Karen (David) Dunks of McDonald; grandchildren Joseph and Anna Robak and Bailey and Ben Dunks; and siblings John Robak of Sturgeon and Donna Kapolka of Pittsburgh.

He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

All arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.

